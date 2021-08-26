Thursday’s concert at Forest Park postponed due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The concert in Forest Park that was scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to the hot temperatures expected Thursday.

The band “Trailer Trash” was scheduled to perform Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. That concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Park Amphitheater.

The Concerts at the Park are free of charge to the public. The next concert is next Thursday where Ethel Lee Ensemble will perform. Here is the schedule for the next several weeks:

September 2: Ethel Lee Ensemble

September 9: Floyd Patterson

September 16: Trailer Trash

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said, “I am thrilled to have our beloved concerts returning to Forest Park. This year’s lineup will bring a lot of enjoyment to family and friends and the Concert Series is an example of the city programs that enhance our quality of life. It is my goal to increase arts and performances in park programming and I look forward to enjoying this year’s talented line-up!”

Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan added, “The Park Department is proud to have concerts back at the Forest Park Amphitheater. I want to recognize the Concert Committee for their dedicated efforts. They have compiled a terrific lineup for 2021. I would also like to thank the Barney Trustees, as it is through their efforts in the management of the Barney Estate that we have the resources to book these great shows. We encourage everyone to pack a picnic supper and enjoy the music in a beautiful setting.”

All concerts will take place at the Forest Park Amphitheater, although rainy weather last week moved the concert to the Barney Estate.