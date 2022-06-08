SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first Concerts in the Parks that will be held this Thursday has been relocated due to anticipated rain.

Artist Dee Reilly, a musician that plays country and patriotic music will perform this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Due to a possible chance for rain, the concert has been relocated to the Carriage House tent.

Concerts will be held at the Forest Park Ampitheater unless it is expected to rain. All concerts are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and are open to the public for free.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “I am thrilled to have our beloved concerts returning to Forest Park. This year’s lineup will bring a lot of enjoyment to family and friends and the Concert Series is an example of the city programs that enhance our quality of life. It is my goal to increase arts and performances in park programming and I look forward to enjoying this year’s talented line-up!”

Here’s the current Concerts in the Park schedule:

June 9th – Dee Reilly (Rain location – Carriage House Tent)

(Rain location – Carriage House Tent) June 16th – Manzi Family Band (Rain date – Thurs. July 7th at Amphitheater)

(Rain date – Thurs. July 7th at Amphitheater) June 23rd – Trailer Trash (Rain location – Carriage House Tent)

(Rain location – Carriage House Tent) June 30th – Floyd Patterson Band (Rain location – Carriage House Tent)

“The Park Department is proud to have concerts back at the Forest Park Amphitheater. I want to recognize the Concert Committee for their dedicated efforts. They have compiled a terrific lineup for 2022. I would also like to thank the Barney Trustees, as it is through their efforts in the management of the Barney Estate that we have the resources to book these great shows. We encourage everyone to pack a picnic supper and enjoy the music in a beautiful setting,” said Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan.

People heading to the concerts can enter Forest Park through the Sumner Avenue or Route 5 entrances for free after 5:30 p.m.