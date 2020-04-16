Thursday’s top 3 stories on 22News

(WWLP) – Here are the top 3 stories on 22News for Thursday.

An FBI investigation in East Longmeadow ended with an arrest for a possible hate crime at a local Jewish-sponsored facility.

John Michael Rathbun, 36-year-old of East Longmeadow, is facing an attempted arson charge. The FBI is linking him to a white supremacist group. FBI agents say they discovered gas cans in his home. According to the FBI, that alleged discovery is consistent with an incident earlier this month where a homemade explosive device was found outside Ruth’s House which is a Jewish assisted-living facility on the campus of JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow. Authorities say they used DNA testing of blood stains found on the explosive device to link back to the suspect. Rathbun denies the allegations.

Governor Baker is saying that the surge in coronavirus cases that the state has been preparing for has arrived.

The state is now testing, PPE distribution, hospital capacity, and nursing homes. The state is increasing its testing capacity every day. So far, more than 132-thousand tests have been administered. That number is expected to rise as more mobile testing units are deployed.

The state Department of Public Health said 151 more people have died, pushing the total number of deaths to 1,108.

There are over 1700 new cases, and now there are nearly 30,000 cases in Massachusetts. The state DPH is also posting the number of coronavirus cases per city and town.