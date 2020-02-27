Thursday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News

(WWLP) – Here’s a look at the top three stories on 22News for Thursday.

Over 200 people in Massachusetts self-quarantined for coronavirus

Public health officials have been monitoring hundreds of people in the state for possible symptoms of the Coronavirus. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said that 608 people in Massachusetts have been under self-quarantine in their homes. Of those, 377 have already completed their monitoring, and 231 remain in self-quarantine. Only one man in the state, who traveled to Wuhan, China, has tested positive for the virus, and he’s recovering in self-quarantine. Bharel said the risk of contracting the virus here in Massachusetts is still low.

Olympics still scheduled as planned amidst coronavirus concerns

Despite concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, the summer Olympics are still moving along as planned. There are still some concerns. There is talk of scaling back the torch relay, which is set to start March 26. The committee may also limit spectators for that event. 11,000 athletes from around the world are expected to be in Japan for the games.

Eversource to buy Columbia Gas Massachusetts for $1.1B

Eversource plans to acquire Columbia Gas in a $1-point-1-billion dollar deal that was announced Wednesday evening. The news came just hours after Columbia Gas was ordered to stop all operations in Massachusetts, as a result of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, that killed one person and injured 25 others back in September of 2018. Columbia Gas agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal pipeline safety act. The deal still requires the approvals of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and the U.S. Department of Justice.