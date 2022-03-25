AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A warmer March, does come with its drawbacks. A local expert told 22News tick season has arrived early this year with the snow melting.

Paul Killinger is the Education Director with TickReport, he said when it comes to protecting yourself from ticks, it starts with what you’re wearing. Ticks crawl up, so tucking in your shirt and pulling up your socks help, as well as wearing DEET and light colored clothing.

Jim Shields from Feeding Hills likes to visit the Agawam Dog Park with his dog, Ivy. He said the other day he found one on his arm when he got home.

“They’re smart, well, probably got brains this big (pinching his fingers together) but they know where to go and a lot of places that you can’t even detect it,” Jim told 22News.

That’s why Killinger said you should give yourself a head-to-toe check. Even common ticks can carry dangerous things like lyme disease.

“If you can get all your clothes off, put them in the dryer, that’s a great way to kill ticks that are in the clothes,” Paul said. “And then if you shower, just checking everywhere, behind the knees. And with kids: check the hair.”

When it comes for checking for ticks, you not only need to check yourself but also your dog.

“And it’s good to know kind of what the goal of each prevention is,” Killinger said. “Some of them want to keep the tick off of the dog completely so it’s a really strong repelent. Some of them work when the tick starts to feed it dies.”

If you do find a tick, instead of washing it down the toilet, put it in a baggie. That way if you have symptoms, you can have the tick tested. Killinger said you can also take a photo of the tick and send it to info@tickreport.com to have it identified.

