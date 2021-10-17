Ticket sales for Thunderbirds game goes towards local organization

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was another exciting day Sunday with the Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center, following the teams win against Hartford Saturday night.

The team faced off against Bridgeport Sunday afternoon, with the proceeds of the game going to a good cause. A portion of tickets sales went towards the Start ‘Em Early Foundation.

Part of this local organization’s mission is to raise awareness for youth autism and early intervention. The proceeds of Sunday’s fundraising efforts will go towards the group’s sensory sack project, which is an effort to bring tools to first responders so they can better handle situations involving sensory challenged individuals.

Co-Founder of the Start ‘Em Early Foundation, JoAnn Davidson told 22News, “The biggest thing we have is there are the noise cancelling headphones, because a lot of kids and people with sensory processing issues, loud noises are really triggering to them.”

The fundraising proceeds will also go towards a scholarship program that helps future EMT’s get their training.

The Thunderbirds did win Sunday’s game in a shootout, the score was 4-3. The next home game for the team will be on Friday.