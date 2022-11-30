SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center.

The Springfield Brick Convention will be held on August 5th and 6th in 2023 at the MassMutual Center. Tickets are $14.99 and are available for either date. Purchasing tickets early is highly recommended.

Professional LEGO artists from around the United States will display their amazing LEGO creations and meet fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with different LEGO celebrities.

People will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, along with live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries will also be set up with life-sized LEGO models on display.

Photo courtesy of Brick Convention

Photo courtesy of Brick Convention

Photo courtesy of Brick Convention

Photo courtesy of Brick Convention

Photo courtesy of Brick Convention

Additional attractions:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

According to a news release sent to 22News from Brick Convention, a portion of the proceeds go to Creations for Charity, a nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holiday season.