WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets are still available for the ‘Moe’s Pop Up Experience’ from The Simpsons in West Springfield.

Two Weeks Notice Brewing Company on Bosworth Street in West Springfield has transformed its brewery into a Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons through June 11th, according to a news release sent to 22News from Erin Rosario from Rose & Gold.

Tickets start at $32 per person which includes food and a non-alcoholic beverage. Two Weeks Brewery created a custom event-themed beer and can design available for purchase.

Photo courtesy of Erin Rosario from Rose & Gold

Photo courtesy of Erin Rosario from Rose & Gold

Participants will be able to take a picture with the famous pickled eggs, try their hand at the Love Tester, or even catch one of Moe’s infamous crank calls. Costumes are encouraged, and all of the staff will be dressed up as part of the experience.

Moe’s Tavern has been a beloved location for fans of The Simpsons for 34 years, and now they can step into the world of their favorite animated show. This is an opportunity to step into everyone’s favorite bar from the Simpsons and share with it the next generation.

Moe’s fan-created parody Pop-Up was created because of the limited entertainment options during the pandemic, with a focus on safety and supporting local businesses.