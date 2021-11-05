Time change comes with driving dangers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people died in motor vehicle crashes in Springfield this week and as we enter daylight saving time, experts say there will likely be even more crashes.

There’s a 53% crash increase during daylight saving rush hour.

While the time change brings an extra hour of sleep, drivers now need to be extra focused on the road as it gets darker earlier. 22NEWS spoke with experts who say there are a number of reasons for this. The darker skies lead to drowsy driving and the time change has an affect on our sleep schedules.

Mark Schieldrop told 22News, “People aren’t used to driving in the darker hours especially during the commute when there’s a lot more cars on the road. So when you add it all together, we just urge people to be mindful of that.”

While drowsy driving is a major reason for crashes, locally we are seeing another problem speeding. Four people died in four separate crashes in Springfield this week. Springfield Police say speed played a factor in every one.

Captain Dave Martin from the Springfield Police Department added, “These accidents they are horrific but they are preventable.”

Since September 1st, Springfield Police have issued 600 speeding citations and arrested over 60 drivers. But local lawmakers are calling on the state to better equip police so real change can be made.

While State Representative Bud Williams concluded with, “People are really petrified and these vehicles are weapons of mass destruction, they are very lethal. Cars are a weapon.”

There have been 19 deadly accidents in Springfield so far this year. So as it gets darker earlier, stay alert behind the wheel.