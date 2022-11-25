SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the time for holiday lights to begin illuminating distinguished locations throughout the Pioneer Valley.

The time-honored lighting occurred at the Springfield Quadrangle home to the Museums and fond memories of Dr. Seuss. A well-attended lighting ceremony families killing time before the lighting ceremony began attracting families hours earlier, who spent their advance time participating in a variety of pre-lighting programs described as holiday happenings.

One visitor from New York State came dressed for the occasion as “The Grinch”. “To come to see the grinch, to take a picture, to come to see all the different museums, learn a little history, we also have family close by, so we also came to see them too,” said Yarucca Sentana from Rocland County, New York.

A fair share of out-of-state visitors can be counted on this holiday season to visit the Springfield Quadrangle with its Dr. Seuss wonders filled their world-famous characters not far from where Dr. Seuss first imagined them.