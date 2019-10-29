TIME magazine featured Marine from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A high school graduate from Springfield has made it on the cover of TIME magazine.

17-year-old Ashley Luna Gorbea was chosen to be one of the faces of a special military report that was issued last week. Ashley graduated from Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy this year and joined the Marines.

“Ashley Luna Gorbea, 17, is one of thousands training for a war that started before she was born. America’s Forever War.” TIME

TIME: Why Bringing Back the Draft Could Stop America’s Forever Wars

TIME's new cover: Ashley Luna Gorbea is one of thousands training for a war that started before she was born https://t.co/Nfxm12bp4p pic.twitter.com/WeZJgV9YZq — TIME (@TIME) October 10, 2019

