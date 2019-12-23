Time running out for online shoppers to receive holiday packages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is ticking if you want to ship anything or receive any packages by Christmas.

The Springfield Post Office is going to be one of the thousands of businesses that will be very busy before Christmas. Amazon Prime members still have time to order from a selection of more than 10 million items, but today is the last day to order for coast-to-coast, free one-day delivery.

You can still get a package to its destination in another state before Christmas if you use FedEx overnight shipping and UPS also offers UPS Next Day Air for packages sent by the end of Monday. If you’re sending gifts, cookies, or other small packages through the U.S. Postal Service, Monday is the recommended cut-off for Express Mail.

We already passed the ground shipping deadline for the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx.