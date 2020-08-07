TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Morgan-Sullivan bridge replacement

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge replacement between West Springfield and Agawam has been an ongoing project since road work began in November of 2018.

The MassDOT released a time-lapse video of replacing the bridge over the Westfield River.

The new bridge will have four lanes and 2-way bike lanes on the east side of the bridge. New sidewalks on the bridge as well as new sidewalks to the Doering Middle School and the Big E.

The project will include new turn-lanes at major intersections and traffic signals to three intersections:

Memorial Avenue (Route 147) at River Street in West Springfield Springfield Street (Route 147) at Main Street/Suffield Street in Agawam Springfield Street (Route 147) at Walnut Street/Walnut Street Extension in Agawam

According to MassDOT, expect to see the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge project fully completed by spring of 2022.

West Springfield – Front Street/Bridge Street railroad crossing:

Agawam – Intersection of Springfield Street & Main Street:

West Springfield – Intersection of River Street & Memorial Avenue: