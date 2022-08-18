WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Law enforcement served for a greater cause on Thursday night. Police officers from West Springfield alongside the servers at Olive Garden work together to collect tips.

Those tips are apart of the ‘Tip a Cop’ fundraiser, which all proceeds go towards the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Local Special Olympic athletes were also in attendance, greeting customers at the door.

Erica Ireland of the West Springfield Police Department told 22News, “It’s a nationwide fundraising event. I brought this idea back to Massachusetts from one of the law enforcement conferences, and with that I’ve been in contact with local restaurants explaining the idea of officers joining the wait staff and raising money for the Special Olympics for four hours.”

Special Olympics Massachusetts proves year-round sports training for over 14,000 athletes. If you want to donate you can head over to the Special Olympics Massachusetts website.