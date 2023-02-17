WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longhorn Steakhouse on Riverdale Street in West Springfield will have new waiters on Friday.

Law Enforcement Officers from the West Springfield Police Department will volunteer at this fundraising event as “celebrity waiters” to raise money for the Special Olympics Massachusetts.

Special Olympics athletes will be door greeters as they welcome customers to the restaurant. Customers are encouraged to dine as usual, and if compelled, to give an additional tip for Special Olympics Massachusetts, and regular tips to their servers are not impacted.

Special Olympics Massachusetts has year-round sports training and athletic competition for over 14,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across Massachusetts in over 450 sporting competitions every year. The Special Olympics movement helps to promote inclusion for people that have intellectual disabilities in all areas of life.

The Tip-A-Cop fundraiser will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse.