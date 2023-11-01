WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A heartwarming collaboration between law enforcement officers, local Special Olympics athletes, and Applebee’s is set to support Special Olympics Massachusetts on Friday, November 3rd.

Photo courtesy of West Springfield Police Department

Applebee’s on East Main Street in Westfield will see officers from the West Springfield Police Department, as well as officers from surrounding police departments, volunteering as “celebrity waiters” to raise funds for Special Olympics Massachusetts. These officers will don their aprons and collect tips, with all proceeds going towards this noble cause.

Local Special Olympics athletes will also play a vital role in the event, serving as door greeters who warmly welcome restaurant customers. Diners are encouraged to enjoy their meals as usual and, if they feel inclined, to contribute an additional tip in the envelopes provided specifically for Special Olympics Massachusetts. Importantly, these generous donations will not affect the regular tips received by the servers.

The Tip-A-Cop fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Applebee’s, located at 441 E Main Street in Westfield. This event showcases the powerful synergy between the West Springfield Police Department, Applebee’s, and the local Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes, aiming to make a significant positive impact.