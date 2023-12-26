EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Artificial Christmas trees may be convenient and mess-free, but there’s nothing more festive than having a real Christmas tree in your home for the holidays, that is, if it stays fresh.

The holidays may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean that it’s the end of the line for your Christmas tree. Mark Graziano, Co-Owner of Graziano Gardens in East Longmeadow, has everything you need to know to keep the smell of Christmas in your home, “The biggest thing with a cut Christmas tree is you have to keep watering it.”

Part of the beauty of a Christmas tree is the amazing scent that fills your house, but without proper maintenance and care, a beautiful Christmas tree can quickly become a pile or green and brown needles on your floor.

Graziano told 22News that hydration is key, “Water is the most important thing, you can never let your Christmas tree stand run out of water because the bottom of the tree will seal itself and it’ll stop drinking water. The biggest thing is to always keep water in it and it will stay fresh into the new year.”

You should always place your tree in a sturdy stand that holds at least one gallon of water. The tree need absorb water regularly or it’ll dry out quickly. Cut trees need to be tended to in order to keep their needles hydrated throughout the season. With proper care, most real Christmas trees should last five weeks or more.

If your tree starts to dry out, it may be time to get rid of it. Dry trees can lead to serious fire and electrical hazards in your home, especially if you like to leave your trees on throughout the day.

Once you’re officially done with your tree, you have a couple options: You can start a compost pile with it, recycle it, or turn it into mulch.