Tips for clearing snow from your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are still removing all the snow left behind from the massive storm.

While shoveling your car out, it’s also important to dig out fire hydrants near your property. Also, any vents on the outside of your house should be clear of snow. If they aren’t, it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Digging out is not only a safety measure, it could end up saving you money.

Mr. Home owner Bill Sweeney told 22News, “Make sure it’s cleared away from the basement windows, away from the foundations. If the snow melts we don’t want all that snow melting down parallel to the foundation, you’d get water in the basement through the foundation.”

Don’t forget the sidewalks.

In most municipalities they’re the property owners’ responsibility, as well as clearing your mailbox.