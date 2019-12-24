Tips to avoid fires on Christmas day

WILBRAHAM, Mass (WWLP) – With Christmas being tomorrow, presents all over the world are to be opened soon and that brings more risks of fires starting.

Local Police Departments and Mass.gov are reminding people of tips on heating their homes safely and to not throw wrapping paper in the fireplace or woodstove.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, the inks that make the wrapping paper pretty contain chemicals that react to heat.

Mass.gov reports that in 2018, there were 556 fire incidents involving chimneys, fireplaces, and woodstoves in Massachusetts resulting in one civilian death.

The following are some tips provided by Mass.gov for safe use of wood, coal, and pellet stoves: