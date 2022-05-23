WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were sent to the hospital for burn injuries caused by a pit fire in Simsbury this past weekend. 22News heard from local fire departments cautioning people to practice safety when around a pit fire.

Lt. Anthony Spear of the West Springfield Fire department shared some important tips for having your own fire pit.

Place the fire pit far from the home, at least 25 feet.

Build it on a hard surface that won’t ignite.

Make sure combustible materials like mulch are also far from the pit.

Lighter fluid or gasoline should never be used when starting or tending to a fire.

Fire Officials recommend that only clean, dry hardwood that has been seasoned for at least six months should be burned.

Chairs, children, and pets are also instructed to stay away from the fire pit.

All people around the pit are recommended to stay at least three feet away from the flames.

Spear cautioned, “A lot of times there are injures involved with the fire pits in the summertime. A lot of times its with the igniting, and overuse of the igniting fluids. There are frequent times where people will start a fire and leave it unattended. It could run up the mulch and get to a fence and burn that down.”