LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are returning to the 90’s again on Friday, and with high temperatures comes the risk of heat related illnesses.

Heat waves are the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. According to the CDC, some of the most common heat conditions are heat exhaustion, heat stroke and hyperthermia.

Hyperthermia is when extreme heat causes the body to become unable to property cool.

When it comes to ‘beating the heat’, the CDC advises people to to wear sunscreen when outdoors, choosing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and staying in air-conditioned spaces.

22News spoke to a few local residents who shared their tips to keep cool on hot days.

Finch Stepanian of Longmeadow said, “I just wear light colored clothes and that works for me, less sun to absorb.”

Max Sweeney also of Longmeadow contributed, “Definitely sunscreen. Up until 4pm you gotta have sunscreen on. I usually have a water bottle with me. I actually forgot today but, usually yes.”

So if you are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July outdoors experts suggest to always stay hydrated

and avoid being in the sun for extended periods of time.