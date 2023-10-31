WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While the spread of COVID-19 is on the decline, cold and flu cases are quickly picking up steam.

New data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show influenza activity ramping up. So now is the time to start developing healthy habits.

According to the CDC, the single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year. It’s also important to practice healthy habits like avoiding people who are sick,

covering your face when you cough or sneeze. And of course you want to make sure you are washing your hands.

Chelsea McGuire of West Springfield, tells 22News, “I reckon just follow the health and safety guidelines like washing your hands, wearing a mask and stuff like that.”

Germs can be spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs

and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.

It’s important to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school,

especially when someone is ill.