Tire changed on Mass Pike in Ludlow with help from state troopers

Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Troopers assisted a motorist with a flat tire on the Mass Pike in Ludlow Thursday.

According Massachusetts State Police, Troopers Aaron Richardson and Farrah Gray saw a disabled vehicle in the left lane of the Mass Pike westbound in Ludlow. The troopers stopped and changed the flat tire for the driver.

Trooper Greg Warren and PJ Pollawit also stopped to assist, including blocking the left lane from oncoming traffic. The driver was able to drive away safely with the quick assistance from the troopers.

