SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ongoing search for the submersible vessel heading to check out the wreckage of the Titanic has lead to greater interest in the ill-fated ship.

Volunteers at the Titanic Historical Society and Museum in Springfield say they have seen an up-tick in visitors since that missing submersible became big news.

“A huge increase. I had people here from 10:00 in the morning to 3:00 in the afternoon. We feel for the people who are down there and we would rather it was busier because of something else, rather than this tragedy,” said Barbara Kamuda, a volunteer at the museum.

The museum is chock-full of memorabilia including personal items the survivors had on them when they left the ship. Kamuda said she believes one of the reason the story of the Titanic captures American attention is that the richest of the rich perished with the poorest of the poor.

The museum is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.