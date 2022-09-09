SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College will host a day-long event called “9/9 for Title IX-The History of Women’s Basketball” on Friday.

This event on Alden Street is about recognizing the progress made since 1972 but will also discuss the work that is left to be done. The Springfield College community and the public are invited to this in-person event, which includes presentations and remarks from an important cast of influential people connected to women’s basketball.

Attorney General Maura Healey will talk about her experience as a point guard at Harvard. Three women’s Basketball Hall of Famers Tamika Catchings, Tina Thompson, and Ann Meyers Drysdale will also speak.

“Celebrating 50 years of Title IX is about recognizing the progress made since 1972, but it also is about acknowledging that there is more work to be done. Springfield College has shaped this event to meet both goals, framed around the sport that was invented here,” said Springfield College President Mary-Beth A. Cooper, PhD, DM. “Looking back is important and Springfield College also is committed to educating the future leaders of continued progress in gender equity, the empowerment of girls and women in education, and preserving protections against discrimination.”