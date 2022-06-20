SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – UConn’s Women’s Basketball took to the center court for local youth in Springfield.

The Huskies Women’s Basketball team partnering with Morgan Tuck of the Connecticut Sun for a special basketball clinic. The clinic was designed for young girls in the Springfield community as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title 9.

“I think it’s always good when you get to have older athletes work with younger kids right where they were before, all the players on the team were young players at some point. They were 4th, 5th, 6th grade so to be able to be role models and show them they are just people and that they just got really good at basketball so I think that’s a great experience,” said Morgan Tuck, director of Franchise Development for the Connecticut Sun.

The free event took place at the center court of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield and was open to any young girl from the area that was interested.