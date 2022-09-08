SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Animal lovers are encouraged to apply at the Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.

An open house is being held Thursday, September 8th, and Thursday, September 22nd from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. located at 627 Cottage Street in Springfield to learn more about the career opportunities at the shelter.

Residents of Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke who are interested are asked to bring an updated resume which will be reviewed on the spot for potential career matches For more information, contact the city of Springfield Assistant Human Resources Director Caitlyn Julius at 413-787-6018.