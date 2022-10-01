LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Finding animals a home is a full time job at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield.

The staff provides care and treatment for pets until the day of their adoption. But, Saturday the focus was on raising money to help cover the costs of care and feeding the animals.

The event was called “Ride Like An Animal.” At this fundraiser anyone with a motorized vehicle can participate in a scavenger hunt. Then after the hunt there was food and fun culminating at the Ludlow Elks Lodge. All the proceeds will go to the beloved Animal Control & Adoption Center.

“This year we did it a little different for the party later. We gather together, we all support our community,” said Thomas J. O’Conner Center Animal Control & Adoption Center Board Chairman, Heather Heeb.

There was music, vendors, and sponsors making certain their services helped raise some money. All going toward providing services for animals at the adoption center until the time they find a loving home.