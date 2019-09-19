Watch Live: Today is Massachusetts Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is Massachusetts Day at The Big E, and there are dozens of events planned. Secretary of State William Galvin will visit The Big E to stress the importance of the 2020 census.

“Though America was at war in 1918 and the Eastern States Exposition temporarily halted, Joshua L. Brooks used his powers of persuasion to convince the Massachusetts Legislature and a highly skeptical governor to spend $50,000 to erect the Massachusetts Building. Architect James H. Ritchie was hired to design an almost perfect replica of the old Massachusetts Statehouse. The building was dedicated in 1919 by then Gov. Calvin Coolidge and marked the official launching of the Avenue of States. The lion and unicorn were placed on the façade parapets in 2006, completing a major renovation project.” The Big E

It was a great day for The Big E parade! It’s a gorgeous fall evening and parade-goers got to enjoy a procession of floats, marching bands, and intricate costumes.

There was music, dancing, and visitors enjoyed Big E foods as the parade marched by. Thursday was also Massachusetts day at The Big E.

Events have been taking place all day and continue into the night.

Here are some of the activities you can take part in if you’re headed to the fair today:

7:30AM – 4H Horse Show at the Coliseum

4H Horse Show at the Coliseum 8:30AM – King Arthur Flour Baking Contest at the New England Center

King Arthur Flour Baking Contest at the New England Center 9:30AM – Goat Milking Demo at the Mallary Complex

Goat Milking Demo at the Mallary Complex 10:30AM/11:30AM/1:30PM – Sheep Shearing Demo at the Mallary Complex

Sheep Shearing Demo at the Mallary Complex 12:00PM – Games on the Green at Storrowtown Village

Games on the Green at Storrowtown Village 12:00PM/2:30PM/3:00PM/5:30PM – Early American Craft Demos at Storrowtown Village Green

Early American Craft Demos at Storrowtown Village Green 12:00PM – Timberworks Lumberjacks at Avenue ShowPlace

Timberworks Lumberjacks at Avenue ShowPlace 12:30PM – Alex2E at the E Stage

Alex2E at the E Stage 1:00PM – Xtreme Chinese Acrobats at the Court of Honor Stage

Xtreme Chinese Acrobats at the Court of Honor Stage 1:00PM/4:00PM/7:00PM – Circus Spectacular near the McDonald’s Giant Slide

Circus Spectacular near the McDonald’s Giant Slide 5:00PM – The Big E Daily Parade

The Big E Daily Parade 6:00PM – Mutts Gone Nuts outside the Mallary Rotunda

Mutts Gone Nuts outside the Mallary Rotunda 6:30PM – SHANTYMAN at the E Stage

SHANTYMAN at the E Stage 7:30PM – The Big E Mardis Gras Parade

The Big E Mardis Gras Parade 8:00PM – Lettuce at the Court of Honor Stage

Lettuce at the Court of Honor Stage 9:00PM – The Kings at the E Stage

