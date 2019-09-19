Watch Live: Today is Massachusetts Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is Massachusetts Day at The Big E, and there are dozens of events planned. Secretary of State William Galvin will visit The Big E to stress the importance of the 2020 census.
Visit the Massachusetts Building
“Though America was at war in 1918 and the Eastern States Exposition temporarily halted, Joshua L. Brooks used his powers of persuasion to convince the Massachusetts Legislature and a highly skeptical governor to spend $50,000 to erect the Massachusetts Building. Architect James H. Ritchie was hired to design an almost perfect replica of the old Massachusetts Statehouse. The building was dedicated in 1919 by then Gov. Calvin Coolidge and marked the official launching of the Avenue of States. The lion and unicorn were placed on the façade parapets in 2006, completing a major renovation project.”The Big E
It was a great day for The Big E parade! It’s a gorgeous fall evening and parade-goers got to enjoy a procession of floats, marching bands, and intricate costumes.
There was music, dancing, and visitors enjoyed Big E foods as the parade marched by. Thursday was also Massachusetts day at The Big E.
Events have been taking place all day and continue into the night.
Watch Traffic Live across the Memorial Bridge into West Springfield
Here are some of the activities you can take part in if you’re headed to the fair today:
- 7:30AM – 4H Horse Show at the Coliseum
- 8:30AM – King Arthur Flour Baking Contest at the New England Center
- 9:30AM – Goat Milking Demo at the Mallary Complex
- 10:30AM/11:30AM/1:30PM – Sheep Shearing Demo at the Mallary Complex
- 12:00PM – Games on the Green at Storrowtown Village
- 12:00PM/2:30PM/3:00PM/5:30PM – Early American Craft Demos at Storrowtown Village Green
- 12:00PM – Timberworks Lumberjacks at Avenue ShowPlace
- 12:30PM – Alex2E at the E Stage
- 1:00PM – Xtreme Chinese Acrobats at the Court of Honor Stage
- 1:00PM/4:00PM/7:00PM – Circus Spectacular near the McDonald’s Giant Slide
- 5:00PM – The Big E Daily Parade
- 6:00PM – Mutts Gone Nuts outside the Mallary Rotunda
- 6:30PM – SHANTYMAN at the E Stage
- 7:30PM – The Big E Mardis Gras Parade
- 8:00PM – Lettuce at the Court of Honor Stage
- 9:00PM – The Kings at the E Stage
Photos: Take a look inside Massachusetts Day
Latest News:
- I-TEAM: Could your child’s school be exposing them to a cancer-causing gas?
- Police caution tape blocking part of Stanley Park in Westfield
- Ludlow Police to file charges against man who allegedly struck 12-year-boy and drove away
- Palmer High School marching band performs at Heritage Hall campus
- Fall officially begins next week