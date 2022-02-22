TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tolland Massachusetts Volunteer Fire Department Monday removed a power utility pole that had fallen on a tractor-trailer.

The incident happened on East Otis Road in Tolland. While the driver was able to get out of the vehicle safely, it took a crew of more than six people to remove the pole from the truck. The pole had become wedged between the cab and trailer of the truck.

It is believed that the pole came down because the telephone line had been knocked off a pole mount during the recent windstorm causing the trailer to snag it.

There were no reported injuries from the incident and the pole was ultimately removed from the truck by being cut into manageable sizes.