Tolland police warn residents of recent break-ins within neighboring towns

TOLLAND, Mass (WWLP) – Tolland police are warning residents there have been recent break-ins within neighboring towns.

According to the Tolland Police Department, recent reports show break-ins occurring in cars, garages, and homes. Police are advising everyone to lock bikes, kids toys, lawn equipment, and other valuable items you may have.

The Otis Police Department is currently investigating several car and garage break-ins that occurred Tuesday night. Otis police advise if you have security cameras, keep them on at all times, and motion lights should be kept on during the evening/nighttime hours.