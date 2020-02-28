Tom Brady eyeing free agency, what does it mean for New England Patriots?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – NFL free agency is still a few weeks away, but the rumors surrounding the future of quarterback Tom Brady are heating up.

On Thursday, several reports said that negotiations between the Patriots organization and Tom Brady have not started yet. Multiple NFL insiders have also stated that they would be “shocked” if the Hall of Fame quarterback returns to New England next season.

The latest reports are leaving fans thinking Brady will no longer be in a Patriots uniform. 22News had a chance to speak with Ronaldo Paxton of Springfield about what he thinks is next for Brady.

“A lot of good teams are looking for him well low teams not as good as the patriots but honestly I kind of see him leaving if they don’t have the contract done right now he’s going to leave,” said Paxton.

This is the first time in Brady’s 20 year career he’ll be a free agent.