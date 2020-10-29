Toner Plastics in East Longmeadow receives Manufacturer of the Year award

Senator Lesser presenting company president, Jack Warren, and members of the Toner Plastics team with Manufacturer of the Year award (Photo provided by Office of Senator Eric P. Lesser)

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A local plastics manufacturing company received an award Tuesday during a virtual Reimagined 5th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony.

Senator Eric Lesser presented Toner Plastics the First Hampden & Hampshire Manufacturer of the Year in person before the virtual ceremony was led by Senator Lesser and fellow Manufacturing Caucus Co-Chair, Representative Jeff Roy. The event was attended by Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka, and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Michael Kennealy.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Senator Eric P. Lesser, the plastics manufacturing company began in 1989 specializing in profile extrusion, injection mold design and manufacturing, and injection molding.

“Toner Plastics is honored to be recognized by the Massachusetts State Senate as the 2020 1st Hampden and Hampshire District’s Manufacturer of the Year Award,” Jack Warren, the company president said. “As we took precautions to keep our team healthy, pivoted to the production of PPE, and supported the local DIY community, our team remained motivated, resilient, and focused. In particular, I attribute our success to the leadership skills of our first-line supervisors.”

Toner Plastics with its network of affiliate companies helped produce PPE and testing components for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

They have donated elastic strapping and have fulfilled orders of 3D filaments to support the manufacturing of 3D printed ventilators and PETG face masks for hospitals and health care workers in need.