Too much rain potentially damaging crops

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts Farmers successfully selling their products during Tuesday’s Springfield Forest Park farmers market are still troubled by the deluge that soaked their fields this past weekend.

It was a typical Tuesday with customers coming early to stock up on the farm-fresh produce. Red Fire Farm in Granby always does well on the farmers market circuit, but owner Ryan Voiland is still concerned with the possible impact of the torrential weekend rain.

Voiland said, “We had three inches of rain Saturday night on top of a whole bunch of other concerns. It’s completely full of water.”

Other farmers at the forest park marketplace told 22News, they’re keeping their fingers crossed the damaging rain this past weekend didn’t damage their Pumpkins and crop of winter Squash.