(WWLP) – Closures are increasing in the area and people are being urged to social distance themselves to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here are the top 3 stories on 22News for Wednesday.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has ordered the closure of the Holyoke Mall and other similar retail establishments, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mall, along with all other retail operations with an occupancy load of 50 or more people, will be shut down to the public. An exception will be made for grocery stores, pharmacies, and take-out food outlets – as well as stores that sell pet food and medical supplies. Stores inside the mall that have an exterior door are allowed to be open as long as the listed occupancy limit is below 50, and the access between the store and the mall is closed off.

There are many concerning misconceptions circling around right now about the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization says that extreme heat and cold do not kill the coronavirus. Mosquito season will be here soon, but they will not infect you with the virus. Getting a pneumonia vaccine does not protect against COVID-19 or its respiratory symptoms. Right now, the best way to prevent coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing.

Every industry has been hurt by the coronavirus, and the American Red Cross is no exception.

They’re dealing with a severe blood shortage, because of the large number of blood drive cancellations recently. As a way to make up the difference, the Red Cross is adding appointment slots at their donation centers. Donating blood was already a safe process, but the Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure their donation centers are even safer for donors and staff.