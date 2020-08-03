Tornado causes significant damage through parts of western Massachusetts

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A tornado tore through parts of western Massachusetts leaving behind some damage overnight.

22News received several damage reports and some power outages throughout the night on Sunday all caused by the tornado. Damage in Tolland includes a power pole that snapped on East Otis Road and trees and wires were down on Beldon Road and near School House Road.

In Sandisfield, there were multiple sighting of the tornado on South Main Street, and trees and wires were down in that area as well. In Blandford, it was reported a tree and wires were also down on Beech Hill Road.

Power outages were reported throughout Springfield and Amherst. Almost all power in western Massachusetts has since been restored.