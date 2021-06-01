Tornado knocked down steeple of Monson church 10 years ago

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten years ago an EF-3 tornado made its way through Monson leveling buildings on its way through the center of town.

The iconic steeple of the First Church of Monson Congregational Church of Christ at 5 High Street fell to the ground on the church’s front lawn. Fifty-one houses and countless other buildings were completely destroyed when the tornado cut right through the center of town.

The tornado also collapsed the roof of Monson High School, forcing them to cancel that year’s graduation ceremony that was scheduled for the days following the storm.

Communities across western Massachusetts, including Monson, will hold remembrance ceremonies of their own Tuesday. From 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. a moment of reflection will be held on the front lawn of the church. The church will also ring its bell at 4:38 p.m. which is the exact time the tornado hit Springfield.