Tour for new East Forest Park Branch Library held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno lead a preview tour for the new East Forest Park library was held in Springfield Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Sarno lead project donors and community members through the building to get a first look at the almost completed library.

Sarno also held the library’s first-ever storytime for students of the Mary A. Dryden Veterans Memorial School.

Mayor Sarno leads a tour of the new East Forest Park Branch Library and reads “The Book With No Pictures” by @bjnovak to students from adjacent Dryden Memorial School. @SpfldMassLib pic.twitter.com/1ZWqtQ1PeT — CityofSpringfield,MA (@SpfldMACityHall) October 29, 2019

The new library will offer a family and children’s area, young adult area, a maker space lab, a large community meeting room, quiet study rooms, dozens of computer stations, book and media collections, an outdoor patio and reading garden, and 45 parking spaces with easy access to the building.

(Photo: City of Springfield Twitter page)

