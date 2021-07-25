Tournament raises money for local at-risk youth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A golf tournament was held Saturday to raise money for local at-risk youth through the “I Found Light Against All Odds” organization.

22News is a community partner and sponsor of the organization. 22News Anchor Ciara Speller is a member of their board and participated in Saturday’s tournament.

“A sign of unity for one common cause and that’s to help at risk youth that are in darkness that are searching for light in their lives. So the golf tournament itself is a beacon of that” Stefan Davis CEO and President I Found Light Against All Odds

The non-profit’s CEO said tickets to the event sold out months in advance; 144 golfers were at the Franconia Golf Course in Springfield for the fourth annual tournament.

“It means a lot when you give kids the opportunity they never had. You know and we all agree what comes from the heart touches the heart and that’s what he’s doing each and every day with these children.” Manfred Slaughter Pittsfield

The funds will go towards the organization’s scholarship fund and a homeless shelter for teen girls.

