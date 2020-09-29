Tow truck drivers pay their respects during coworker’s funeral procession

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique display of solidarity Tuesday as the towing community came out to support the family of one of their own.

Wally Netopski was a longtime employee of Interstate Towing. He died suddenly last week. A funeral was held Tuesday featuring the friends he made over his long career.

Tow trucks lined the street for the funeral procession, driving through and feeling the support of the community he was so dear to.

Fellow drivers described Wally as always up for a challenge and a man who never refused hard work and left everyone he met just a little bit happier.