Town council addresses crumbling foundations in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Affected homeowners, whose homes were cast with contaminated concrete, were invited to air their concerns.

The homeowners face the loss of their homes or six-figure repair bills not covered by insurance. Those affected are seeking state funding to help fund those repairs. The contaminated concrete originated in Connecticut where the state has a similar arrangement already in place.

Local Attorney Russell Dupere told 22News that he hopes local town councils will read reports on the foundations to get additional funding.

“I’m hoping that the local councils and local selectman will read our report, our governor’s commissions report, and hopefully support it at the state level to hopefully get funding and protection for homeowners regarding the crumbling concrete issue,” said Dupere.

Last month, the state commission issued a report saying it could cost $350 million to fully restore crumbling foundations.