Town, fair officials believe canceling The Big E was the safest decision amid COVID-19 pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has officially been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though other fairs in the area canceled months ago, the Big E tried to prevent canceling as long as they could. The decision comes after weeks of back and forth between the town and fair officials on whether it was safe to hold the fair.

In a statement to 22News, the Big E said the decision to cancel this year’s fair was made “for the safety of our fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers, and the broader community.”

Millions of dollars are generated by the event each year which helps not only the Big E but all aspects of the local company. This past weekend, thousands of people traveled to the fairgrounds for the “Taste of the Big E” drive-thru event. Some waited almost five hours in the car line to get their favorite food.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News that drive-thru events like that one will be explored to help generate money. People who purchased concert tickers for the fair’s musical acts will be contacted by the Big E Ticket Office for a full refund.