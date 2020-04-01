Town of Brimfield confirms first coronavirus case

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Department of Health has notified the Town of Brimfield of its first positive COVID-19 case.

According to the Town of Brimfield, the affected individual is currently under quarantine and being monitored by health officials. The town informs its residents the case is not a need to be concerned, but a reminder to take proper precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.

If you feel that you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, contact your physician.