Town of Chester to host community climate change forum

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Chester is holding a public forum to inform residents on current and future climate data, as well as the impacts of climate change on local infrastructure, natural resources, and public health.

The public listening session will be held as part of the regularly scheduled virtual Select Board meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending can find more information and the link to the virtual meeting by visiting the Chester Board of Selectmen page.

The public listening session is part of the initiative of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to identify local vulnerabilities to the effects of the changing climate and develop strategies to adapt.

“We have brought in people from all walks of life in Chester to discuss municipal vulnerabilities. Chester has many strengths and some weaknesses, such as flooding of roads and bridges, that the MVP program will help the town address,” said Chester Town Administrator Katherine Warden.

Massachusetts communities that complete MVP planning certification become eligible to apply for competitive MVP Action Grants, which fund planning, design, and implementation of the priority strategies developed in the planning grant process. ​