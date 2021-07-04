Town of East Longmeadow celebrates Fourth of July

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After the pandemic caused cancellation of last year’s big 4th parade, East Longmeadow came roaring back with its Independence Day salute bigger and better than ever.

A lone bagpiper set the tone for East Longmeadow’s heartfelt salute wishing the United States of America a very happy birthday. A salute to the town’s war veterans and to the men and women currently in uniform was uppermost on the parade’s agenda.

Townspeople told 22News they were determined to overcome that feeling of loss over last year’s parade cancellation.

“This year it’s like a new life, the excitement even has more energy. The people appreciate it more,” said resident Diane Diago.

“Just a lot of happiness to see people out here, they’re smiling, enjoying it,” said Carl Ohlin, the East Longmeadow Parade Marshal said. “The weather gods came through again, and the quick time we had to put it together, but it’s wonderful seeing the people and just being here.”

Along the parade route, so many families attended. You could hardly squeeze in one more chair among the cheering East Longmeadow residents, along with many visitors from neighboring cities and towns.

Those in the line of march displayed everything the town is proud of. Without forgetting the event that brought them all together on this Fourth of July, to celebrate the launching of a nation like none other.