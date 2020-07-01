Town of Hampden receives dedicated ambulance service for the first time in history

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Wednesday, Action Ambulance Service Inc. will begin service to the Town of Hampden for all 911 emergency medical calls.

In a news release sent to 22News, it stated this is the first time in history Hampden will have its own local dedicated ambulance service.

Vice President of Operations for Action EMS Rock Thibeault says he is very excited to begin services in Hampden and is humbled to be given the opportunity to support the community as a whole. “We are confident that the incredible field providers we have, in line with our years of experience in providing excellent patient care, will prove a great service to this wonderful community,” Thibeault added.

“The addition of 24 hr 7 days a week advanced life support (ALS) ambulance service based in Hampden is an important component of the Selectmen’s efforts to provide residents with up to date public safety and first responder service now and for years to come.” Hampden Board of Selectmen Chairmen Donald Davenport

Action Ambulance Service was established in 1977 and has over 400 employees and over 70 ambulances statewide. EMS services are in Wilmington, Winthrop, Ipswich, Rowley, Hadley, Holyoke, Brimfield, Wales, Holland, Pittsfield, and now Hampden.