Town of Monson hosts annual military care package event

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Servicemen and women from Monson who are stationed overseas are not being forgotten by the folks back home.

Karen King’s backyard was a busy place Saturday afternoon. Karen founded the care package event six years ago, when family members of troops package Christmas gifts for their loved ones serving a long distance from home.

“We have men and women actively serving our country and so we are packaging two boxes each,” said Karen. “A lot of the families are here today, and we are supporting them and we’re packaging up goodies and love from all the Monson residents.”

Not surprisingly, serving their country in the military runs in many of the families participating in the packaging of holiday gifts for loved ones serving overseas.

Laurie Broadbent told 22News, “My family is all military, we all went in the service. We’ve now been doing this for six years.”

Because of the efforts of their families in the town of Monson, the servicemen and women who grew up in eastern Hampden county, will have a more pleasurable holiday season. Their families feel it’s the least they they can do for them this holiday season, so far from home.