MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson has declared a winter parking ban for Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

According to a news release from the Town of Monson, the parking ban will be in effect from noon on Tuesday through 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The ban is in effect for snow and ice removal within the town.

No motor vehicle, other than a Town vehicle acting in an emergency, shall be parked in any way within Monson. Parking is permitted between 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Main Street between Hampden Avenue and Washington Street.

The 22News Storm Team Weather Alert for light to moderate snow on Tuesday.

Plan on light snow for the morning commute. You’ll need some extra time to get on the road and when on the road.

The steadiest snow will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some sleet and or freezing rain may sneak in during the early afternoon in eastern Hampden County. The snow will taper and end at 4-7 p.m.

View the video player above for Tuesday’s weather forecast.

