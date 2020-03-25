Town of Wilbraham reports first COVID-19 case

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham resident has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the town’s first case.

According to Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Michael Andrews, the resident and household members have been provided guidance for quarantine.

Wilbraham residents are reminded to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for a full 20 seconds, to practice social distancing, clean frequently touched surfaces and to stay home if sick.

