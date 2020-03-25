1  of  7
Breaking News
First positive COVID-19 case reported in South Hadley Town of Wilbraham reports first COVID-19 case Updated Baystate Health COVID-19 test result numbers Springfield shooting victim has died; Suspect charged with murder, several other crimes Board of Health: Hadley resident contracts coronavirus Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Town of Wilbraham reports first COVID-19 case

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilbraham resident has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the town’s first case.

According to Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Michael Andrews, the resident and household members have been provided guidance for quarantine.

Wilbraham residents are reminded to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for a full 20 seconds, to practice social distancing, clean frequently touched surfaces and to stay home if sick.

Related: COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
22News created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 22News collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories