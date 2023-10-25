SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the South End of Springfield Wednesday, a groundbreaking on an affordable homeownership development for 40 new townhomes.

Western Massachusetts, like many other parts of the Country, is currently not only just having a housing shortage, but also a real issue with a lack of affordable housing. This project may put a dent into those issues.

The property is located in the South End neighborhood and was formerly the home of a 100,000-square-foot textile mill that was owned by the Gemini Corporation and was destroyed by a fire back in 2003, according to the City of Springfield.

Once these units are sold, homeownership in Springfield will increase in the neighborhood census block by over 1,000 percent. The townhomes will feature all electric utilities, private enclosed garages, and a community pavilion. They will be marketed to first-time homebuyers earning under 100 percent of Springfield’s area median income (AMI).

After the townhomes are completed, this project will provide dozens of affordable housing opportunities for people and families that have low to moderate income, as well as millions of dollars of contracting opportunities for local and minority-owned businesses throughout the community.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, and Housing Director Gerry McCafferty will attend a special groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at 76 Morris Street in Springfield.

Home City Development Inc. (HCDI) is a minority-controlled business that has an extensive history of supporting the Springfield community over its 55-year nonprofit career. They primarily serve minority and low-income individuals, with housing opportunities as well as programs to develop youth leadership, workforce readiness, financial independence, early childhood literacy, homeownership, and community gardening.

Mayor Sarno states, “In 2021, CDO Tim Sheehan and I put the Gemini site out for an RFP for potential developers to come back to us with an innovative economic and housing development plan that would provide much-needed housing unit while also being conducive to our South End neighborhood. I am pleased to announce that Home City Development has once again put forth a very positive, feasible, and sustainable development plan. I also want to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration, especially Crystal Kournegay, Executive Director for MassHousing, for their continued belief and investment in this important anchor project in our neighborhood. Once completed, this project will provide 40 units of affordable homeownership housing in our South End. Through homeownership, families can begin to build generational wealth for their families and have a place they can proudly call home.”

“We are proud to continue building better neighborhoods in The City of Homes with this project, and we are grateful for the help and support of many organizations. Thank you to Mayor Sarno, the South End Citizens Council, Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus, the Office of Planning and Economic Development, MassHousing, and many others involved for making this project possible,” said Thomas P. Kegelman, the Executive Director of HCDI.